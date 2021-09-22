EP 2622-8AM US ARMY PRESENTS "7 TENETS OF SATANISM" IN VAX MANDATE TRAINING  

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Fox News host Tucker Carlson Monday evening revealed a PowerPoint slide from the US Army used to
justify Biden’s vaccine mandate by listing the 7 tenets of Satanism.
Joe Biden is purposely destroying the US military with his Covid vaccine mandate.
Tucker Carlson called Biden’s military vax mandate a “takeover of the US military.”
Tucker obtained PowerPoint slides the military used to convince/pressure service members to get vaxxed.
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