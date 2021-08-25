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“KIDS ARE NOT SUPER SPREADERS” from theHighwire.com
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21 views • August 25, 2021
“KIDS ARE NOT SUPER SPREADERS”
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/kids-are-not-super-spreaders/
Del and his family travel to Georgia to take part in a “Back To School” Healthy Immune Kids event, focusing on helping our youth navigate the overwhelming pressures when it comes to masks and vaccines at school.
POSTED: August 24, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/kids-are-not-super-spreaders/
Del and his family travel to Georgia to take part in a “Back To School” Healthy Immune Kids event, focusing on helping our youth navigate the overwhelming pressures when it comes to masks and vaccines at school.
POSTED: August 24, 2021
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