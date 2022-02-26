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2/25/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP under the leadership of Xi Jinping and Wang Qishan is attempting to destroy the world order on the international stage by working with Putin. This will be the rivalry between the landlocked civilizations/dictatorship and maritime civilizations/democracy and rule of law. Human beings will experience political and economic restructuring