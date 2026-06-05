In response to Zelensky's letter Putin addressed the Russian servicemen:



"We shouldn't address those who write letters but our fighters. I want to say to our soldiers fighting in the special military operation — the whole country is proud of you. Keep working, brothers!"

Adding, about the letter Zelensky said yesterday, that he was sending to Putin:



Zelensky's letter contains elements of rudeness - Putin



"In the morning, Peskov slipped that piece of paper to me again": Putin stated that he had a quick look at Zelensky's letter.



He believes that Zelensky's rude letter creates conditions that make a meeting between the leaders impossible, and that he doesn't see the point of meeting with Zelensky yet.

Adding:

The military activities will eventually end, and they will end when Russia achieves the goals it has set for itself, Putin stated.



From April 1, the LPR is fully controlled by Russia, Putin announced.



Russia will strive for the denazification of Ukraine, Putin announced.



Less than 15% of the DPR territory remains under Kiev's control, he added.



Russia will undoubtedly achieve the liberation of all of Donbass, and it is moving towards this calmly and confidently, Vladimir Putin stated.

More:

Russia's dependence on oil and gas revenues has significantly decreased — Putin



Previously, close to 50% of the federal budget's revenue came from oil and gas but now it's only 20%, Putin reported.



Oil sales have always been important for Russia and accounted for a significant portion of our total GDP and budget revenue. But the dependence of the Russian economy and the Russian budget on oil and gas revenues has significantly decreased in recent years, not during the time associated with sanctions, but simply in recent years in a natural way.



We have a part of the GDP that is not related to oil and gas. A couple of years ago, in 2022, I think, it was about 43%. This is if you subtract one from the other, that which fills the country's GDP with the help of oil and gas and the non-oil and gas component. It was 45-46%, the GDP was formed at the expense of oil and gas, and now it's only 23%.



The rise in oil prices is reflected in the budget, which is a positive development, but what's more important is the stability of the markets, he noted.



