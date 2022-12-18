Mother Teresa: Her Whole Teaching Summarized - Explaining the Faith

Fr. Chris Alar





Dec 17, 2022





What is true and what is not regarding St. Mother Teresa and what she really said and did. Did she have dryness in prayer? Did she feel God abandoned her? Did she lose her faith? Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, explains this and more, and summarizes her entire spirituality in an easy-to-understand way!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ObL46GIR7UA