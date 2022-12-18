Create New Account
Mother Teresa: Her Whole Teaching Summarized - Explaining the Faith
Published 19 hours ago |
Fr. Chris Alar


Dec 17, 2022


What is true and what is not regarding St. Mother Teresa and what she really said and did. Did she have dryness in prayer? Did she feel God abandoned her? Did she lose her faith? Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, explains this and more, and summarizes her entire spirituality in an easy-to-understand way!


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ObL46GIR7UA

