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EVERGREEN-HRC Container in SUEZ Canal
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2022 views • March 28, 2021
Anyone who thinks the HRC evergreen CONTAINER SHIP GETTING STUCK is a coincidence doesn't get it ...this is likely an OPERATION.... the original guy who made the video about it said the ship behind it was call sign WMD-Q. ... this is an OP... and probably by the good guys..
The news casters are saying the container ship thing is threatening the food supply that is the DARK SIDE SPIN to weasel out of the reality... this could provide a stage to reveal what's really in the containers on the EVERGREEN ...Hillary's name in secret service... and relates back to the HAITI child trafficking... SO THIS IS AN OPPORTUNITY for them to do a big reveal on the world stage... with the EVERGREEN SHIP... you can bet a big negotiation between the two sides is going on...just before
April 1st... trouble is... if they reach a decision... you MAY NEVER KNOW...unless they can't come to an agreement and then the truth will
out....
The Real Story On The Ship In The Suez Canal
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=168816
The news casters are saying the container ship thing is threatening the food supply that is the DARK SIDE SPIN to weasel out of the reality... this could provide a stage to reveal what's really in the containers on the EVERGREEN ...Hillary's name in secret service... and relates back to the HAITI child trafficking... SO THIS IS AN OPPORTUNITY for them to do a big reveal on the world stage... with the EVERGREEN SHIP... you can bet a big negotiation between the two sides is going on...just before
April 1st... trouble is... if they reach a decision... you MAY NEVER KNOW...unless they can't come to an agreement and then the truth will
out....
The Real Story On The Ship In The Suez Canal
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=168816
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