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Best & Taylor Intel (8/27/2021): The Noose Tightens Around the American People — BE WARNED!
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130 views • August 28, 2021
End Of Days, Lockdowns, Revolts, Insane Leaders, NWO, UN, China, Chip Cards, Mark System and More
Here we are at the end of August and world civilization is coming unglued and insane, and I mean TOTALLY INSANE as satanic leaders rise up in their death wail in order to control the masses. Down under massive protests against police tactics are underway, and if the citizens win this fight other nations will follow. The police are using brutal tactics that only feeds the revolt, and here in the USA the police, with few exceptions, will do as they are told by the UN NWO and turn upon their own people. It is the classic divide and conquer operation that has always worked before so why change it? Earth changes abound, can we all say MAGMA RISING the world over. The hatred for truth continues to grow globally in a lost and hell-bound humanity. Jesus Christ and HIS TRUTH lies in the street and trampled under by even the so-called Christians. HELL AWAITS, BE WARNED…
PLEASE PRAY FOR LARRY AND DARNETTE TAYLOR WHO ARE UNDER FULL ATTACK BY THE FORCES OF EVIL – THANK YOU! —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
Here we are at the end of August and world civilization is coming unglued and insane, and I mean TOTALLY INSANE as satanic leaders rise up in their death wail in order to control the masses. Down under massive protests against police tactics are underway, and if the citizens win this fight other nations will follow. The police are using brutal tactics that only feeds the revolt, and here in the USA the police, with few exceptions, will do as they are told by the UN NWO and turn upon their own people. It is the classic divide and conquer operation that has always worked before so why change it? Earth changes abound, can we all say MAGMA RISING the world over. The hatred for truth continues to grow globally in a lost and hell-bound humanity. Jesus Christ and HIS TRUTH lies in the street and trampled under by even the so-called Christians. HELL AWAITS, BE WARNED…
PLEASE PRAY FOR LARRY AND DARNETTE TAYLOR WHO ARE UNDER FULL ATTACK BY THE FORCES OF EVIL – THANK YOU! —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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