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Wyoming Cloudscapes
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38 views • December 01, 2020
This video is a collection of photographs of Wyoming clouds that I have taken over the past decade. It displays a variety of unique cloud formations for people who like to gaze upwards toward the heavens to look for signs. These photographs reflect the popular notion of the Rocky Mountain states as "Big Sky" country.
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