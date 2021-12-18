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Doctors' Orders - The Milgram Experiment💉 ☠️
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17 views • December 18, 2021
What Would Stanley Milgram Think?
Uncategorized / By Editorial Team / August 24, 2020
The Stanley Milgram experiment remains one of the most important social science experiments ever. The experiment revealed that an experimental subject would follow orders from a man in a white lab coat, against his own moral judgment, even though following the orders could have injured or killed someone.
Milgram designed a scenario made to look like a memory test. A volunteer was asked to act as a teacher who would administer a quiz to a learner. The teacher sat behind a machine with switches, each labelled with a slightly higher voltage. An authority figure in a white lab coat instructed the teacher to administer an escalating series of electric shocks to the learner when an incorrect answer was given.
The learner was positioned behind glass and appeared to be connected to electrodes. Both the authority figure and the learner were cooperating together and the learner was not actually being shocked, but would act as though he were in pain according to a script.
The faked electric shocks gradually increased to levels that would have been fatal had they been real. 65% of experimental subjects (teachers) continued to the highest level of 450 volts. They followed orders from a man in a white lab coat despite their moral qualms regarding injuring the learner.
Does that seem to resonate with anything that is happening today?
If Stanley Milgram were alive today he probably wouldn’t be shocked by what he saw. Today, Dr. Fauci is the doctor in the white lab coat telling people to go on with the experiment (the lock down, mask-wearing and social distancing experiment) and people are following orders despite the negative fall-out from unemployment, business closings, social isolation, fear, anxiety, etc. As an example, there is a huge increase in calls to suicide hotlines. One study finds that a one percent increase in unemployment can mean an additional 37,000 deaths over time.
Now we have a clue as to why public health officials, governors, mayors, etc., are following orders. But, isn’t it time for the rest of us to stop paying attention to the man in the white lab coat? What does it take for someone not to comply? Two things seem to be necessary: an independent mind and a bit of courage. Some have an independent mind but not enough courage. Some have courage but aren’t independent enough thinkers.
So, how do you fit in? Is it time for more courage? More independent thought? Both?
https://www.covid19reader.com/what-would-stanley-milgram-think/#:~:text=The%20Stanley%20Milgram%20experiment%20remains%20one%20of%20the,the%20orders%20could%20have%20injured%20or%20killed%20someone.
Uncategorized / By Editorial Team / August 24, 2020
The Stanley Milgram experiment remains one of the most important social science experiments ever. The experiment revealed that an experimental subject would follow orders from a man in a white lab coat, against his own moral judgment, even though following the orders could have injured or killed someone.
Milgram designed a scenario made to look like a memory test. A volunteer was asked to act as a teacher who would administer a quiz to a learner. The teacher sat behind a machine with switches, each labelled with a slightly higher voltage. An authority figure in a white lab coat instructed the teacher to administer an escalating series of electric shocks to the learner when an incorrect answer was given.
The learner was positioned behind glass and appeared to be connected to electrodes. Both the authority figure and the learner were cooperating together and the learner was not actually being shocked, but would act as though he were in pain according to a script.
The faked electric shocks gradually increased to levels that would have been fatal had they been real. 65% of experimental subjects (teachers) continued to the highest level of 450 volts. They followed orders from a man in a white lab coat despite their moral qualms regarding injuring the learner.
Does that seem to resonate with anything that is happening today?
If Stanley Milgram were alive today he probably wouldn’t be shocked by what he saw. Today, Dr. Fauci is the doctor in the white lab coat telling people to go on with the experiment (the lock down, mask-wearing and social distancing experiment) and people are following orders despite the negative fall-out from unemployment, business closings, social isolation, fear, anxiety, etc. As an example, there is a huge increase in calls to suicide hotlines. One study finds that a one percent increase in unemployment can mean an additional 37,000 deaths over time.
Now we have a clue as to why public health officials, governors, mayors, etc., are following orders. But, isn’t it time for the rest of us to stop paying attention to the man in the white lab coat? What does it take for someone not to comply? Two things seem to be necessary: an independent mind and a bit of courage. Some have an independent mind but not enough courage. Some have courage but aren’t independent enough thinkers.
So, how do you fit in? Is it time for more courage? More independent thought? Both?
https://www.covid19reader.com/what-would-stanley-milgram-think/#:~:text=The%20Stanley%20Milgram%20experiment%20remains%20one%20of%20the,the%20orders%20could%20have%20injured%20or%20killed%20someone.
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