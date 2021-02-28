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Is Donald Trump Right About Taxes, Tariffs and Trade?
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40 views • February 28, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3296/riding-the-fire-and-ice-space-unicorn-call-in-show-may-18th-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3296-riding-the-fire-and-ice-space-unicorn-call-in-show-may-18th-2016
Question: “In your wide ranging interview with Peter Schiff, as in most of your opinions, I sensed an avoidance from meaningful discussion of taxation, and of the philosophy thereof."
"The Trump campaign has correctly identified taxation of imports as a necessary change from present practice, but without identifying its’ most meaningful justification, taxation unequal to that on national production."
"What is your opinion of importing goods and services at a cost excluding the same level of taxation included in the cost of those nationally produced? And secondly, can you justify a taxation base of income?”
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3296-riding-the-fire-and-ice-space-unicorn-call-in-show-may-18th-2016
Question: “In your wide ranging interview with Peter Schiff, as in most of your opinions, I sensed an avoidance from meaningful discussion of taxation, and of the philosophy thereof."
"The Trump campaign has correctly identified taxation of imports as a necessary change from present practice, but without identifying its’ most meaningful justification, taxation unequal to that on national production."
"What is your opinion of importing goods and services at a cost excluding the same level of taxation included in the cost of those nationally produced? And secondly, can you justify a taxation base of income?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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