© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Slow Targets Down with Proper Gun Speed - Relative Velocity - Sporting Clays Tip
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
158 views • September 03, 2019
Gil Ash of OSP Shooting School explains the concept of relative velocity as it applies to shotgunning and bird hunting. He says a targets speed will appear slower when the gun and the eyes properly match the speed of the target. Watch Gil's tip and start breaking more clays! (NSSF Video)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.