A Haiku on End Times America by the LeChat Ai
Corona Times News
19 followers
66 views • 3 months ago

A Haiku on End Times America by the LeChat Ai


Eagles cry alone,

Silent streets, the sun sets low,

Echoes of a dream.


Cities stand in dust,

Whispers of a nation lost,

Shadows linger on.


Rivers run silent,

No more laughter in the breeze,

Nature reclaims all.


Stars fade in the night,

Echoes of a forgotten song,

Dreams turn to ashes.


Mountains weep alone,

Memories of a time now gone,

America fades.


A haiku is a form of traditional Japanese poetry that has seen worldwide popularity due to its concise form and focus on nature and seasons. Here are some key characteristics of a haiku:


1. **Three Lines**: A haiku consists of three lines.

2. **Syllable Pattern**: In English, a haiku often follows a 5-7-5 syllable pattern, meaning the first line has 5 syllables, the second line has 7 syllables, and the third line has 5 syllables. However, this pattern is not strictly adhered to in Japanese haiku, which focus more on the number of sounds or "on" (a phonetic unit similar to a syllable).

3. **Nature and Seasons**: Traditional haiku often include a "kigo," or season word, to indicate the time of year. Nature and the changing of seasons are common themes.

4. **Moment of Reflection**: Haiku typically capture a single moment, emotion, or observation, often inviting the reader to contemplate the beauty or transience of nature.

5. **No Rhyme**: Unlike some forms of Western poetry, haiku do not use rhyme.


Here's a famous example by the Japanese poet Matsuo Bashō:


an old silent pond...

a frog jumps into the pond—

Splash! Silence again.

