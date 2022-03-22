Dr Jennifer Daniels - Hospitals Can Be Hazardous To Your Health on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (09.27.16)

Show Highlights:

-People who are treated in the hospital for infections have a 43% increased rate of suicide in the two years after their hospitalization. Are more and better antibiotics the solution, as postulated by researchers? -Stewed collards have so much calcium that it precipitates out in the pot.

-Heartburn is a parasite thing, not an acid thing. The parasites are opening up the sphincter, allowing acid to enter the esophagus. Chewing fennel seeds helps heartburn by paralyzing the parasites. -If you are diagnosed with cancer, the best thing is to ignore it and improve your diet and lifestyle. Beware of buying into the beliefs about cancer.

-First ensure water consumption is adequate, then work on gut. Number one cause of illness is dehydration.

-Vitality Capsules helps increase the bile flow and decrease calcification's. The liver traps junk and is home to parasites, which decreases bile flow. Turpentine stuns the parasites and increases bile flow, making the parasites exit. Sugar is a bait for the parasites to eat the turpentine. Turpentine is potentiated by mixing it with castor oil.

-80% of all antibiotics is fed to livestock. The body is a breeding ground for resistant antibiotics. To keep the resistant bacteria out of the blood, the body uses the lymph system and leaves the bacteria on the skin. A skin puncture for an IV or Foley catheter allows the resistant bacteria to enter the body.

-In Panama, to prevent infections from hospitalizations, they cut patients’ fingernails short and scrub the nails, teach patients how to scrub their hands, and use adult diapers during surgery – no Foley catheters.

-Knee surgery for worn meniscus is no better than no surgery. Instead, take gelatin and boron capsules. Intolerance to heat is because of a low salt diet. Increase water and salt.

-After hearing Dr. Daniels’ advice last month, listener found relief from her plantar fasciitis by soaking her feet in castor oil for 4 days. Use enough oil to go an inch or two above the sole of the foot.

-Drink more pure distilled water, eat food free of chemicals and toxins, keep the poop moving.

-Dealing with the pain and healing of a hip fracture

-Dr. Daniels tells us why she is not a coconut oil fan.

-Why are microwaves contraindicated? They work by vibrating molecules, which breaks the bonds between food molecules, depleting the nutritional value. Also, the machine emits dangerous waves.

-How to pop your ears.

-How to get rid of lipomas

-Peripheral neuropathy from prior drugs.

-Improving libido

-Adrenal fatigue – is rhodiola good? Best approach is to remove coffee, sugar, bread, processed foods. Take licorice root tea.

-How to lower high cortisol levels.

-What causes a racing mind?

-Strengthening bones with gelatin and boron. and so much more!!





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https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-escaping-medical-matrix-enjoying-health-sovereignty-september-27-2016/



REFERENCED PODCASTS: Grass Fed Or What - https://www.brighteon.com/735a2d54-6cf9-4a45-9877-370cf9c83207

Grass Fed Or What BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/bf7d6739-78a4-433c-9f96-43e7fce4a1d8