https://gettr.com/post/p2efm318eca
2023.04.14 #freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #Alphawarrior #takedowntheccp
你越早意识到谁是你真正的敌人，你就会停下脚步，抛弃你所有的分歧，去找真正威胁你们的自由，民主，法制的敌人
The sooner you realize who your real enemy is, the sooner you will stop and leave all your differences behind and go after the enemy that really threatens your freedom, democracy, and the rule of law.
