WOMAN'S HEART DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INDUCED MYOCARDITIS

bootcamp





April 29, 2024





https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1784526192185368742

Hello Dave @tulloch1978 California: Florencia Tarque, 29-Year-Old Model Says Cardiologists Believe Two Doses of Pfizer Vaccine Led to Her Heart Attack. "I played sports my whole life. No health issues. WTF." "I am ANGRY. I am angry because i had to get the JAB in order to travel to keep my JOB."

3:12 AM · Apr 28, 2024





###





Blind Willie Johnson - Dark was the night...

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=BNj2BXW852g





###





Download:

https://seed132.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/a0jMjoSYtloG.mp4

Download:

https://static-3.bitchute.com/live/cover_images/HcR3pLdZtqqE/a0jMjoSYtloG_640x360.jpg





###





Thank you for watching and sharing my stuff!





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/a0jMjoSYtloG/