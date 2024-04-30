WOMAN'S HEART DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INDUCED MYOCARDITIS

bootcamp
April 29, 2024
Hello Dave @tulloch1978 California: Florencia Tarque, 29-Year-Old Model Says Cardiologists Believe Two Doses of Pfizer Vaccine Led to Her Heart Attack. "I played sports my whole life. No health issues. WTF." "I am ANGRY. I am angry because i had to get the JAB in order to travel to keep my JOB."
3:12 AM · Apr 28, 2024
Blind Willie Johnson - Dark was the night...
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=BNj2BXW852g
