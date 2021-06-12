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Nuremberg 2.0, Lawsuit Against the Plandemic Architects, WHO, CDC, Davos,
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697 views • June 12, 2021
Nurenberg 2.0, Lawsuit Against the Plandemic Architects, WHO, CDC, Davos,
Dr Reiner Fuellmich is leading an international team of lawyers and medical experts are seeking to charge the CDC, the WHO, and the DAVOS group with crimes against humanity.
Posted by FKTV, more on the story,
https://rumble.com/vicsp9-greg-reese-nuremberg-2.0.html
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/nuremberg-2-0/
Unfortunately nothing will ever come out of this.
Dr Reiner Fuellmich is leading an international team of lawyers and medical experts are seeking to charge the CDC, the WHO, and the DAVOS group with crimes against humanity.
Posted by FKTV, more on the story,
https://rumble.com/vicsp9-greg-reese-nuremberg-2.0.html
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/nuremberg-2-0/
Unfortunately nothing will ever come out of this.
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