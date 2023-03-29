S. M. Lockridge: One of the Greatest Sermons Ever Preached in This Generation

This wonderful, God-inspired message was presented by Dr. S. M. Lockridge, November of 1982, in San Diego. It is being shared here for your thoughtful consideration.

I gratefully note this video was compiled, edited and produced by Austin, Texas-based, Lasean Trey- a talented young Christian man who posts on YouTube under the screen name MIXXKID17.

In reference to this powerful message given by Dr. S. M. Lockridge - one of North America's greatest preachers - Lasean writes:

I posted this years ago and excited to re-post what I believe is arguably the greatest spirit-filled sermon in this generation, by A man about THE MAN who without question preached the greatest sermon OF ALL TIME (Sermon on the Mount) - Our Savior, Jesus Christ. Listen as the late Dr. S.M. Lockridge takes us on a journey and unlocks the power and majesty of our Creator and the incredible work that his Son; Christ Jesus accomplished on the cross and the victory of his resurrection!

0:00 (Intro) Where a sick man can get well

3:02 He's the Owner

4:50 The Lordship of Christ

11:31 The Invitation

13:55 (Conclusion) The Lord is my Shepherd."

- GOD'S ELEGANT LEGACY