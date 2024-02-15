Winter RV Life: A snowstorm and a GREAT ski day at Discovery...

https://rvacrossamerica.net/discoskiday
I find myself enjoying Discovery Ski Area more and more! We recently got snow - and it made a BIG difference. Conditions improved, more terrain opened, and the "fabled" back-side of "Disco" opened - and boy did that open my eyes as to just have impressive (and massive) this ski area is.
Enjoy the video and be sure to visit the post. I welcome comments, thumbs up and new subscribers!
