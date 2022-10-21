Create New Account
Interview with Kirill Stremousov Vice Governor of Kherson Region - JMDougan, in Moscow, 102122
I'm sharing this video and partial description below from, John Mark Dougan on YouTube, on Oct. 21, 2022.

Russian Language: https://youtu.be/dFwBIZoiyIs Kirill Stremousov loves his home, loves his country. Despite the incredible danger to his safety as Vice Governor of the Kherson region, he shows tremendous poise and initiative while managing all aspects of this conflict, including the evacuation of citizens from the evil that threatens them. Arnaud Develay does this interview with me while Masha translates. Arnaud's new channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UCPZUIu_S... 💰💵 Please consider a donation, it is being used to help people in various cities of the Donbass, and to support making these interviews. 💰Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/badvolf 💰Bitcoin: Wallet Address: https://alexwolfe.bitcoinwallet.com or 36SvZg5at2cj1oHTCPpHTKKWBCWvcgh58n 💰Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/BadVolf 💰Buy MASHA (the translator) and her 1.8 cats a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Lelyanova

