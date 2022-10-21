Interview with Kirill Stremousov Vice Governor of Kherson Region - JMDougan, in Moscow, 102122

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I'm sharing this video and partial description below from, John Mark Dougan on YouTube, on Oct. 21, 2022.
Russian Language: https://youtu.be/dFwBIZoiyIs
Kirill Stremousov loves his home, loves his country. Despite the incredible danger to his safety as Vice Governor of the Kherson region, he shows tremendous poise and initiative while managing all aspects of this conflict, including the evacuation of citizens from the evil that threatens them. Arnaud Develay does this interview with me while Masha translates.
Arnaud's new channel:
https://youtube.com/channel/UCPZUIu_S...
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