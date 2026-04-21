Watch out for TRASH Tokens!

In this video, I break down my experience trading RAVE coin — what went right, what went wrong, and the biggest lessons you NEED to know before touching low-cap tokens.





The reality? Not every “opportunity” in crypto is what it seems. There are traps everywhere — from hype-driven pumps to straight-up scams — and if you don’t know what to look for, you will get burned.





Don’t just chase hype — learn how to play the game the right way.





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Find my exchange links here:

https://linktr.ee/Integritydesign