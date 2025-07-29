BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FEAR of The CRA - Why To Never To Be Afraid - The Tax & Money Show Episode 66
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
7 views • 1 day ago

THE TAX & MONEY SHOW with KEVIN J. JOHNSTON – EPISODE 66

--------------------------------------------------------


### Fear: Why You Should Never Be Afraid of the CRA


Welcome to Episode 66 of The Tax & Money Show! Today’s show is all about fear—and why you should have none when it comes to the Canada Revenue Agency. Kevin J. Johnston, Canada’s #1 tax expert, has zero fear when dealing with CRA agents. In this episode, he’s going to teach you how to stand up to the CRA and explain why you should never be afraid when they call you.


Kevin says it simply: The CRA has no real power over you. They want you to feel scared, but the truth is, you are stronger than you think. Kevin will show you the right way to answer their calls and how to protect yourself and your business. Don’t let them push you around—get the real facts and learn how to respond with confidence.


GOT CORPORATE DEBT? SELL ALL OF IT TO KEVIN J. JOHNSTON! Visit: www.KevinJJohnston.biz


Kevin has helped thousands of Canadians fight back against unfair tax bills and CRA pressure. He isn’t afraid—and neither should you be. By watching this episode, you’ll get the tools and knowledge you need to take control and live without fear.


GOT CORPORATE DEBT? SELL ALL OF IT TO KEVIN J. JOHNSTON! Visit: www.KevinJJohnston.biz


Subscribe, follow, and share this show everywhere! Find Kevin J. Johnston on Kick, YouTube, Rumble, Facebook, and X.


GOT CORPORATE DEBT? SELL ALL OF IT TO KEVIN J. JOHNSTON! Visit: www.KevinJJohnston.biz


### Top Trending Hashtags for Canadian Taxes:


#CanadaIncomeTax

#CRAExposed

#TaxReliefCanada

#KevinJJohnston

#GSTTruth

#CorporateTaxHelp

#NoMoreCRA

#CRAFraud

#FreedomFromTax

#TaxJustice

#StopGSTScams

#IncomeTaxScam

#BusinessTaxRelief

#DebtFreeCanada

#CEBALoanFraud

#KillYourTaxBill

#FightTheCRA

#CanadianTaxReform

#NoMorePayrollTax

#TruthAboutCRA

Keywords
moneytaxesdebts
