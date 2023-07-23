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Del Bigtree The Highwire | HAVE BILLIONS BEEN LEFT WITH NO IMMUNE SYSTEM?
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289 views • July 23, 2023

HAVE BILLIONS BEEN LEFT WITH NO IMMUNE SYSTEM?


As studies have pointed to the potential for Pfizer’s COVID shot to down regulate recipient’s immune systems, we look at pneumonia through that lens and find possible evidence of a problem.


Plus, a new case study may be the first to demonstrate ‘turbo cancer’ after a Pfizer booster in a mouse model.


#TollLikeReceptors #TLR #LeanaWen


Del Bigtree The Highwire


https://rumble.com/v31f9dw-have-billions-been-left-with-no-immune-system.html

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries
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