Int 1017 with Artyom Ovsepyan a political candidate for the PPC Canadian Federal Election

Artyom Ovsepyan moved from British Columbia to Alberta in 2021. Since then, he has called Calgary his home. He is a husband and a father to two sons. He has two degrees in computer information systems and a degree in mathematical analysis. He works for a major international company while passionately advocating for Canadians in the community of Calgary Confederation.





Artyom was born in Soviet Union, present day Kazakhstan. He first came to Canada as a student, later receiving one of his degrees, entered the workforce and became a Canadian Citizen. While living in Canada, he witnessed the difference of life between democratic Canada and the former Soviet Union countries. To Artyom's disappointment, Canada began to act more and more like the former totalitarian Soviet Union. For far too long one of the main rights of humans in a "free and democratic" country, the freedom of speech is being trampled. Many people are afraid to voice their thoughts and opinions so they don't get prosecuted and ostracized by the Canadian government.





This is Canada going down the totalitarian overtake. Artyom knows what this government's path leads to, and wants to do his best not to have any Canadian experience this.





Artyom Ovsepyan





Candidate Representative for Calgary Confederation





People's Party of Canada





E-mail: [email protected]





