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Circle of White Light's Alan James interviews Kimberly Goguen 10-10-2021
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143 views • October 11, 2021
Guest - Kim Possible - Sunday 10th October 2021 - The guardian of global assets with the highest security clearance in the world at level 74, has been at the coal face helping to make global changes to help humanity move forward to a better world. Kim is also involved in the global restoration project along with working with the Lifeforce team..
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