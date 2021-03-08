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Karry Mullis, his PCR Test and Medical Science Corruption
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140 views • March 08, 2021
PCR Inventor Says Fauci “Not a Scientist”
188,933 views
Dec 11, 2020
The David Knight Show
“Fauci doesn’t understand medicine, he’s an administrator”, “he has an agenda” said Kary Mullis, Nobel Prize winning inventor of PCR tests. Although he died just before Fauci did it again, much bigger than ever, we MUST listen to what he said as the misuse of his PCR test is now the basis for a bigger world wide lockdown.
Some or all original videos regarding this interview, were/are deleted from other video sharing platforms like you tube.
188,933 views
Dec 11, 2020
The David Knight Show
“Fauci doesn’t understand medicine, he’s an administrator”, “he has an agenda” said Kary Mullis, Nobel Prize winning inventor of PCR tests. Although he died just before Fauci did it again, much bigger than ever, we MUST listen to what he said as the misuse of his PCR test is now the basis for a bigger world wide lockdown.
Some or all original videos regarding this interview, were/are deleted from other video sharing platforms like you tube.
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