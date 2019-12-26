© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔴Gold and SILVER Breaking AWAY 🔵
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • December 26, 2019
🔴Gold and SILVER Breaking AWAY 🔵
🔴yes Although today was a short day in trading with the markets closing at 2 o’clock EST, that did not stop traders from taking gold higher. Over the last two days we have seen gold gain of us $25, after factoring in today’s gain of over $15 per ounce. That being said the last two days have met the criteria we have been waiting for to determine if gold pricing would break out of its sideways trading pattern that has been so prevalent over the last three weeks.
🔴yes Although today was a short day in trading with the markets closing at 2 o’clock EST, that did not stop traders from taking gold higher. Over the last two days we have seen gold gain of us $25, after factoring in today’s gain of over $15 per ounce. That being said the last two days have met the criteria we have been waiting for to determine if gold pricing would break out of its sideways trading pattern that has been so prevalent over the last three weeks.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.