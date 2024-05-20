Achieving a Dream Summer Vacation Without Breaking the Bank - Kirsten Maxwell

Have you always dreamed of traveling? Are you ready to take that leap with your family this summer, but unsure where you should go? If that sounds like you, you’ll love Kirsten Maxwell’s helpful websites, “Kids Are a Trip” and “Groups Are a Trip,” where she offers travel advice for domestic and international adventures, travel guides, and incredible ideas on how to save money and pack light. Kirsten narrows down her top three travel locations that may surprise you! She also dives into how you can travel wisely and earn travel points to spend on hotels or earn airline flier miles. If summertime travel is stressing you out, you won’t want to miss Kirsten’s key pointers on how to travel with young kids or teens and make life-long lasting memories!
TAKEAWAYS
Make sure you have travel insurance so you are covered no matter what happens during your vacation
Use a credit card that will help you build points and establish brand loyalty with your favorite hotels or airlines
Keep track of your kids by dressing them in bright colored clothing, getting them trackable watches, and having them wear a lanyard
Italy, U.S. National Parks, and Prince Edward Island in Canada are some of Kirsten’s favorite family-friendly tourist destinations
