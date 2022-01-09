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Euroic Eugenics
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169 views • January 09, 2022
Considering that two or three centuries ago the European race comprised more than a quarter of the world's population but today we have declined to only about eight percent of global population, it is understandable why many European Ethno-Nationalist might want to save as many members of our race as possible. As a percentage of the world's population there are relatively few Europeans left. As with a species of endangered animal that has been over-hunted or who's natural environment has been polluted or encroached upon by human expansion, we feel the need to conserve, preserve, defend and protect this rare species allowing its population to recover and its numbers to increase.
Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062
Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062
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