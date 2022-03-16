© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breaking: 10 Month Old Medically Kidnapped by CPS Child Trafficking Syndicate
Follow
1
Share
Report
136 views • March 16, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The Stew Peters Show broke one of the most horrifying medical emergency cases yet – a 10-month-old is a hospital hostage, kidnapped from his family. Diego Rodriguez joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to detail the case from the perspective of a grandfather watching insanity unfold in front of his family. Diego listed the names of the individuals who stole Cyrus, leaving the family is shambles.
Visit FreedomMan.org to find more information on Cyrus and his family, and to see the contact information of the people who worked to kidnap Cyrus: https://freedomman.org/cyrus/
Meridian Police Department: 208-888-6678
Meridian Police Detective Hanson #3534
Meridian Police Detective Fuller #3138
St Luke's Hospital, Boise, Idaho: 208-706-5437
Dr. Aaron Dykstra
Functional Medicine of Idaho
208-385-7711
Support Baby Cyrus through this GiveSendGo:
https://givesendgo.com/babycyrus
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxhw01-breaking-10-month-old-medically-kidnapped-by-cpc-child-trafficking-syndicat.html
The Stew Peters Show broke one of the most horrifying medical emergency cases yet – a 10-month-old is a hospital hostage, kidnapped from his family. Diego Rodriguez joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to detail the case from the perspective of a grandfather watching insanity unfold in front of his family. Diego listed the names of the individuals who stole Cyrus, leaving the family is shambles.
Visit FreedomMan.org to find more information on Cyrus and his family, and to see the contact information of the people who worked to kidnap Cyrus: https://freedomman.org/cyrus/
Meridian Police Department: 208-888-6678
Meridian Police Detective Hanson #3534
Meridian Police Detective Fuller #3138
St Luke's Hospital, Boise, Idaho: 208-706-5437
Dr. Aaron Dykstra
Functional Medicine of Idaho
208-385-7711
Support Baby Cyrus through this GiveSendGo:
https://givesendgo.com/babycyrus
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxhw01-breaking-10-month-old-medically-kidnapped-by-cpc-child-trafficking-syndicat.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.