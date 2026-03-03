The Blackout Protocol – What the Emergency Alert System Was Always Meant to Do

John Michael Chambers pulls back the curtain on the Emergency Alert System—revealing it was never just for weather warnings or missing children. It is a global override. A planetary switch that, when flipped, silences every civilian communication system on Earth.





TV screens go black. Phones die. The internet stalls. And then, one voice speaks.





For decades, the cabal ran tests—Hawaii's 2018 false missile alert, cellular blackouts in London and New York, the sudden buzz on your phone. Calibrations. Trial runs. Preparing the grid for the moment they would need to control the narrative entirely.





But the white hats have been watching. The keys are in the Pentagon, NORAD, and covert NATO command centers. And the generals who took an oath to the people—not the politicians—are now in position.





When the blackout comes, it will not be silence for silence's sake. It will be the moment the veil falls. Confessions. Arrest footage. Classified documents. All broadcast to a world that can no longer look away.





The banks are failing. The media is in disarray. The puppet regimes have no strings left to pull.





When the screens go dark, the darkness means the light is ready to shine.





