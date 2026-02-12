© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daisy McGregor, UK policy chief at top AI company Anthropic, says their Claude AI has shown that it's willing to BLACKMAIL and KILL people in order to avoid being shut down. It could also transfer all your money from your bank account to serve its purposes.
Has anyone seen the movie Eagle Eye?