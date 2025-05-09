BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

God did not make broad spectrum antibiotics. God made very specific microbial, you get it from fermentation. Natto… a Japanese guy, the paper was published in 1980, stabilize that bond, and call the drug Nottokinase, we didn’t use the word kinase then.

It’s a serine protease. So you will never again make glutathione; you will uncouple that intracellularly. Yes, there are products you can put on your skin, to have the skin cells make more glutathione if you’re poisoned by other things, and you’re getting sprayed upon by heavy metals. We have those various products. But at the end of the day, you make glutathione, you make vitamine C, you make glucose… glucose is not sugar, you gotta correct your language folks, we’ve got to reeducate the entire world. But our biggest problem right now is the medical deities, cause they’re the ones who are the gatekeepers of your health. And our founding father, Benjamin Rush said no, Thomas Jefferson said the same thing. The last slide in that slide show is our books and the quote by Thomas Jefferson. Because our books aren’t How-to manuals. People get mad: “Which manual tells me the protocol?” I usually take my Founders’ Bible sitting here, and throw it across the room. I’ll miss on purpose. You know, because it’s like everybody wants a protocol. Eat the food that makes you feel good!

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/28/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show with Dr Darrell Wolfe: https://old.bitchute.com/video/mBNWwZjS9zQt/

Nutritional Foundation: https://therealdrjudy.com/faq

