Aftermath of typhoon Tino & its destruction

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on November 11, 2025.





Praise be to God that God’s people are safe following the destructive typhoon Tino that passed through the central region of the Philippines including the island of Cebu. Tino left behind tons of rain that devastated the nearby neighborhood.





A special thanks to my brother-in-law Ernesto for providing me with his Globe Wi-fi router that enables me to upload this video and others much sooner than anticipated. Have a generator truly helps. Again, praise be to God for having a generator that produces electricity and the Wi-fi router from my brother-in-law.





God is good and His mercy endureth forever (Psalm 136). Praise Elohim.





