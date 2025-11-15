BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Aftermath of typhoon Tino & its destruction
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
32 views • 1 day ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on November 11, 2025.


Praise be to God that God’s people are safe following the destructive typhoon Tino that passed through the central region of the Philippines including the island of Cebu. Tino left behind tons of rain that devastated the nearby neighborhood.


A special thanks to my brother-in-law Ernesto for providing me with his Globe Wi-fi router that enables me to upload this video and others much sooner than anticipated. Have a generator truly helps. Again, praise be to God for having a generator that produces electricity and the Wi-fi router from my brother-in-law.


God is good and His mercy endureth forever (Psalm 136). Praise Elohim.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]


fathergodholy spirityeshuadestructionson of godaftermathelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthanother comfortertyphoon tino
