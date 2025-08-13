BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨To end the Ukraine proxy war, the US MUST stop its campaign to weaken & divide Russia - Prof Jeffrey Sachs
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1302 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
67 views • 1 day ago

🚨PROF. JEFFREY SACHS: To end the Ukraine proxy war, the US🇺🇸 MUST stop its campaign to weaken and divide Russia🇷🇺

‘Russia has 6,000 nuclear warheads, 1,600 that are deployed. Russia is under attack by the US and UK. I say that because while Ukraine nominally presses the button or makes the attack, it’s US weaponry, US satellites, US Intelligence, US tracking, US logistics.

And so we have an active hot war going on right now. It’s insane…


So far, no American president has had either the bravery or the decency to tell the truth, which is that from the time of the end of the Soviet Union in December 1991 until now, the US has been on a campaign to weaken Russia, to divide Russia, to surround Russia, to put US military all around Russia, to break apart Russia if possible, to sanction Russia to its knees, whatever it is.

That’s been the US campaign. So if this war is going to stop, the US has to stop its campaign against Russia. That’s the story.’

-Prof. Jeffrey Sachs on the latest episode of Going Underground

FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v6xe5vu-prof.-jeffrey-sachs-will-the-trump-putin-meeting-end-the-ukraine-proxy-war-.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy