Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Lt. Gen. Tom McInerny: The CCP Moved 330,000 Votes Electronically From Dr. Oz to Fetterman
185 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 19 days ago |

(Nov 9, 2022) Retired Air Force Lt. General Thomas McInerny has been monitoring vote tallies across the country in the 2022 midterm elections and says vote changes happened in key battleground states.


The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: https://banned.video/watch?id=636c08eaf39e5f24767dd54d


Emerald Robinson: https://substack.com/profile/25131899-emerald-robinson

Keywords
current eventspoliticsvoter fraudelection frauddominionelectronic voting machinesemerald robinsonhammer and scorecardccp cyberwarfarethomas mcinerny

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket