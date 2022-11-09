Lt. Gen. Tom McInerny: The CCP Moved 330,000 Votes Electronically From Dr. Oz to Fetterman

(Nov 9, 2022) Retired Air Force Lt. General Thomas McInerny has been monitoring vote tallies across the country in the 2022 midterm elections and says vote changes happened in key battleground states.
Emerald Robinson: https://substack.com/profile/25131899-emerald-robinson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.