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Virgin Mary Appears In Sky Over Argentina!!
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229 views • March 28, 2020
Virgin Mary Appears In Sky Over Argentina And Locals Say She’s Protecting Them From Coronavirus!
Citizens in Argentina have given thanks to the Virgin Mary herself for apparently giving protection during the coronavirus pandemic, after claiming to have seen a vision of her in the sky.
The hazy, blueish ‘figure’ was reportedly photographed at around 5.00pm on Wednesday, March 25; appearing in the sky above San Carlos, a city in the northeastern Argentine province of Corrientes.
Citizens in Argentina have given thanks to the Virgin Mary herself for apparently giving protection during the coronavirus pandemic, after claiming to have seen a vision of her in the sky.
The hazy, blueish ‘figure’ was reportedly photographed at around 5.00pm on Wednesday, March 25; appearing in the sky above San Carlos, a city in the northeastern Argentine province of Corrientes.
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