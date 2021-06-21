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Dr Pierre Gilbert 1995 Magnetic Vaccines (English Subtitles) Transcript in description
The Power Of Truth
The Power Of Truth
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3181 views • June 21, 2021
Original Video is Here https://youtu.be/mav2dZqQOcE
Video Transcript
"In the biological destruction there are the organized tempests on the magnetic fields. What will follow is a contamination of the bloodstreams of mankind, creating intentional infections. This will be enforced via laws that will make vaccination mandatory. And these vaccines will make possible to control people. The vaccines will have liquid crystals that will become hosted in the brain cells, which will become micro-receivers of electromagnetic fields where waves of very low frequencies will be sent. And through these low frequency waves people will be unable to think, you’ll be turned into a zombie. Don’t think of this as a hypothesis. This has been done. Think of Rwanda"

This is also interesting: virus sized transistors
https://www.harvardmagazine.com/2011/01/virus-sized-transistors


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