NATO TAKES OVER AI WARFARE MACHINE Palantir Maven Smart System

How CREEPY is Palantir's 'reassuring' PR vid?

Here's an article too:

NATO inks deal with Palantir for Maven AI system

https://defensescoop.com/2025/04/14/nato-palantir-maven-smart-system-contract/

Adding:

'Scary' China now BEATS US in AI patents 'with so much less funding'

Warning sent by Stanford AI Index 2025 Report and MIT physicist Tegmark

Where did the US go wrong?





