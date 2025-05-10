❗️India’s Foreign Secretary CONFIRMS ceasefire with Pakistan

Beginning from 17:00 Indian Standard Time TODAY: just over 1 hour ago.

❗️Trump claims India and Pakistan agree to FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE

Achieved after long night of talks 'mediated by US'

⚡️Trump announces US-mediated India-Pakistan ceasefire

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," he wrote on Truth Social.

Announcing a U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire between India and Pakistan

Press Statement

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State

May 10, 2025

https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2025/05/announcing-a-u-s-brokered-ceasefire-between-india-and-pakistan/?utm_source=homepage&utm_medium=news_bar&utm_campaign=india-pakistan

