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THE WARNING SHOT . . . Not Heard
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171 views • June 05, 2022
This has to be repeated over and over, do not comply with villaneous dictators and mock leaders. Remember, these are not necessary - MASKS OR SHOTS. Wear No Masks! Take No Shots! No How! No Where! No Way!!!
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