EXCESS DEATHS HIT RECORD LEVELS

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Del BigTree at the HighWire
November 14, 2022
The conversation is exploding across Europe as politicians and media raise the alarm about record excess mortality rates in 2022. Why are so many non-Covid related deaths happening now?
#ExcessDeaths #ExcessMortality #AndrewBridgen
POSTED: November 14, 2022
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