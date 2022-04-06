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BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU EAT! - POISON X!
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202 views • April 06, 2022
BEWARE GRAPHENE FED GMO SUPERMARKET SLAUGHTERED ANIMALS ITS POISON X!
DR SUCHARIT BHAKDI - GOD HELP US! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/ypHLl4ebmPta/
WHO IS REGINA DUGAN? - FIND OUT -https://www.brighteon.com/677ed077-394c-4a02-8e72-949bce37cad3
A NEW KIND OF UN EU BACKED BIO-WEAPON - https://www.brighteon.com/15a31311-a5e3-44ee-a5a3-bf5df8e42a13
THIS SOLDIER SHOWS YOU WHERE ALL YOUR DNA ETHNIC AND ORIGIN ALL NOW CONNECTED TO THE INTERNET OF THINGS! - SOLDIER BLOWS THE WHISTLE - THEY WILL CONTROL YOU IF YOUR VACCINATED! - BREAKING NEWS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/51ANR0ir1aBJ/
MAN MADE GOF BIRD-FLU - https://www.brighteon.com/299c23fe-1e58-4b3c-a7ae-87514995ffb4
DR SUCHARIT BHAKDI - GOD HELP US! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/ypHLl4ebmPta/
WHO IS REGINA DUGAN? - FIND OUT -https://www.brighteon.com/677ed077-394c-4a02-8e72-949bce37cad3
A NEW KIND OF UN EU BACKED BIO-WEAPON - https://www.brighteon.com/15a31311-a5e3-44ee-a5a3-bf5df8e42a13
THIS SOLDIER SHOWS YOU WHERE ALL YOUR DNA ETHNIC AND ORIGIN ALL NOW CONNECTED TO THE INTERNET OF THINGS! - SOLDIER BLOWS THE WHISTLE - THEY WILL CONTROL YOU IF YOUR VACCINATED! - BREAKING NEWS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/51ANR0ir1aBJ/
MAN MADE GOF BIRD-FLU - https://www.brighteon.com/299c23fe-1e58-4b3c-a7ae-87514995ffb4
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