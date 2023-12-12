The abomination of desolation.

2Thess lesson #23; Most Christians do not fully grasp Eschatology; they have been falling for lies and counterfeits from false teachers and satanic prophets. The midway point of the 7 years of Tribulation will usher in a truly demonic period of time. A study in the book of Revelation and Old Testament books of prophecy such as Daniel are imperative.
