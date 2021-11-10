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Athletes Around the World are Dropping Like Flies with Heart Problems
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203 views • November 10, 2021
— And the corporate media calls this a "mystery."
How many people ever heard of the word "myocarditis" prior to the COVID shots?
But don't blame it on the vaccines. That would be politically incorrect.
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/athletes-around-the-world-are-dropping-like-flies-with-heart-problems/
https://t.me/bannedvid
How many people ever heard of the word "myocarditis" prior to the COVID shots?
But don't blame it on the vaccines. That would be politically incorrect.
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/athletes-around-the-world-are-dropping-like-flies-with-heart-problems/
https://t.me/bannedvid
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