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Topic 18 - Lydia
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10 views • September 29, 2021
Lydia was one of them, and she had only a few things to do for our Lord. That was to help the disciples. How many times did we get the feeling of going across the street or talk to someone we do not know? Without knowing, you go, and something awesome happens. This is what we are going to talk about. We are in Acts 16:14-15, where Lydia is listening to the disciples, and they are having some issues. During that conversation, through the Holy Spirit, God talks to Lydia and tells her what to say to the disciples. We are surprised and yet blessed by what she said. They also understood that the information came from above. Yet, she decided to give the information, and without complaint, she followed the instructions.
Visit our website at https://a-c-t-s.net if you would like the transcript or more information
Visit our website at https://a-c-t-s.net if you would like the transcript or more information
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