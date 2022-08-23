The [Fauxi] Threat

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A ‘Next Chapter’ Is Coming
* Even he knows that he’s a fraud.
* He knows a lot more than he’s letting on.
* ’Rona origins: public Fauci not the same as private Fauci.
* What else did he lie about?
* He was wrong about many things.
* Everyone knows lockdowns did not work.
* You were not allowed to disagree with Fauci.
* The left attacks anyone who challenges them.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 August 2022