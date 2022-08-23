The [Fauxi] Threat

A ‘Next Chapter’ Is Coming

* Even he knows that he’s a fraud.

* He knows a lot more than he’s letting on.

* ’Rona origins: public Fauci not the same as private Fauci.

* What else did he lie about?

* He was wrong about many things.

* Everyone knows lockdowns did not work.

* You were not allowed to disagree with Fauci.

* The left attacks anyone who challenges them.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6311272948112

