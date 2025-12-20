BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Avoid A LIEN! The Value of Title Insurance
The Story Nexus
The Story Nexus
13 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
114 views • 1 day ago

Well, good afternoon, everybody.

My name is Chris Berger and it’s time for a Berger Point.

You know, we talked about buying a foreclosure and what are the pitfalls?

Well, the major pitfall is that if you go in and purchase a home that’s previously owned by the bank or an auction house, one thing you must be clear about that there are no lien holders aside from the original mortgage. on the house.

So for example, the house was foreclosed on for 375,000.

The bank puts their fees on it, which might be 20,000.

So now we’re up to 395.

So at this point, if you bid on a home or pay for a home, the 395 should be it.

There should be no further liens on it from any contractors in the past.

There shouldn’t be a second loan on there. or a second mortgage on there, it should be free and clear once that title is paid for in full at the 395.

So that’s the value of something called title insurance.

And that’s why here in New York, the buyer is responsible for purchasing title insurance for that property.

And what will happen is that the title insurance company will research all the background of the house, and guarantee to you that the property will be free and clear.

So that way, once you purchase the home, you’ll know you own it.

And that’s my point.

***

Today I’m wearing, you know, one of my favorite hats.

Maybe it’s my all-time favorite.

It’s my Papa hat.

And it has all of my grandchildren on it.

All five. So it’s a very special hat indeed.

Contact: https://bergerpoints.com


Keywords
real estate agentproperty managementavoid a lienvalue propertyauction housetitle insurancereal estate tips
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Silver hits record high amid economic uncertainty, fueling investor frenzy

Silver hits record high amid economic uncertainty, fueling investor frenzy

Kevin Hughes
Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Kevin Hughes
Poll: Majority of Belgians OPPOSE plan to seize frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

Poll: Majority of Belgians OPPOSE plan to seize frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

Ramon Tomey
Elon Musk predicts AI will make money obsolete, dismisses need for savings accounts

Elon Musk predicts AI will make money obsolete, dismisses need for savings accounts

Belle Carter
Echoes of Liberty: A wake-up call for freedom in an age of tyranny

Echoes of Liberty: A wake-up call for freedom in an age of tyranny

Kevin Hughes
A new golden era: Bullion&#8217;s meteoric rise defies conventional wisdom

A new golden era: Bullion’s meteoric rise defies conventional wisdom

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy