FORMALDEHYDE - Dopamine Revolution Podcast
One of the deadliest chemicals on earth used to embalm dead people is also used by Big Food and Big Pharma to embalm the LIVING HUMANS and halt their production and delivery of dopamine throughout the body and brain. It's in cured meats and most vaccines. Listen now so you can avoid it and stay un-embalmed! 

cancercancer curesstressfrequencycancer preventiondopaminegood habitsdopamine revolutionsean david cohenboost dopamine
