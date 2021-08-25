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'Party Girl (1930) PRE-CODE HOLLYWOOD
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62 views • August 25, 2021
Stars: Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Jeanette Loff, Judith Barrie
Director: Victor Halperin (as Rex Hale)
A young, rising businessman and the son of a wealthy manufacturer falls prey to escort service "party girls," much to the dismay and surprise of his fiancée!
Director: Victor Halperin (as Rex Hale)
A young, rising businessman and the son of a wealthy manufacturer falls prey to escort service "party girls," much to the dismay and surprise of his fiancée!
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