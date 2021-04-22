© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Censor-happy YouTube awards itself on freedom of expression. ZewTube's Unjustified Censoring.
Follow
0
Share
Report
43 views • April 22, 2021
Censor-happy YouTube awards itself on freedom of expression. ZewTube's Unjustified Censoring.
In a new pinnacle for irony, notoriously censor-happy Youtube has sponsored a freedom of expression award and doled out the prize to its own BOSS!
But with 99% dislikes on the video of the event, it seems the ridiculousness of the situation's not lost on its users.
What no one has mention she is from jewish decent.
Susan Diane Wojcicki was born on July 5, 1968 to Esther Wojcicki, an educator of Jewish descent,[8] and Stanley Wojcicki, a Polish American physics professor at Stanford University.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Susan_Wojcicki
Original posting from RT.com,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-397PEPVRxA
YouTube CEO wins ‘Free Expression Award’ sponsored by YouTube, then boasts how platform censors content creators
19 Apr, 2021
https://on.rt.com/b6cw
In a new pinnacle for irony, notoriously censor-happy Youtube has sponsored a freedom of expression award and doled out the prize to its own BOSS!
But with 99% dislikes on the video of the event, it seems the ridiculousness of the situation's not lost on its users.
What no one has mention she is from jewish decent.
Susan Diane Wojcicki was born on July 5, 1968 to Esther Wojcicki, an educator of Jewish descent,[8] and Stanley Wojcicki, a Polish American physics professor at Stanford University.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Susan_Wojcicki
Original posting from RT.com,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-397PEPVRxA
YouTube CEO wins ‘Free Expression Award’ sponsored by YouTube, then boasts how platform censors content creators
19 Apr, 2021
https://on.rt.com/b6cw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.